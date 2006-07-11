AT&T Gets Discovery Content for IPTV

AT&T Inc. has signed a comprehensive deal with Discovery Communications to carry all of its U.S. linear TV networks, as well as Discovery high-definition and on-demand services, as part of its "U-verse" IPTV service, which is currently launched in San Antonio, Texas, and is slated to expand to other AT&T markets later this year.

The Discovery networks available through U-verse TV include Discovery Channel; TLC; Animal Planet; Travel Channel; Discovery Health Channel; Discovery Kids; Discovery Times Channel; The Science Channel; Military Channel; Discovery Home Channel; BBC America and FitTV. The agreement also includes distribution of Discovery’s three U.S. Spanish-language networks – Discovery en Español, Discovery Kids en Español, Discovery Travel & Living (Viajar y Vivir) – as well as Discovery HD Theater, Discovery’s 24-hour high-def service, and on-demand content.

"Discovery is committed to providing the highest-quality programming services to viewers everywhere," said Bill Goodwyn, president, affiliate sales and marketing, Discovery Networks U.S. "We are pleased to be expanding the opportunity for consumers to experience our knowledge-filled brands and services."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.