AT&T to FCC: We Aren't Limiting FTTH to 2 Million Deal Pledge

AT&T says it is not pulling the plug on all its fiber build-outs if the FCC reclassifies broadband access under Title II, but reiterated that it will have to pause consideration of further investments beyond its April announcement about expanding its GigaPower fiber to the home (FTTH) initiative to 25 cities and the DirecTV deal pledge.

The FCC wrote AT&T Nov. 14 asking it to explain its fiber plans, based on reports of AT&T chairman Randall Stephenson's warning that common carrier regs would cause the company to pause its high-speed fiber buildouts.

AT&T says the premise of the letter is incorrect.

