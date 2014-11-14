FCC Asks AT&T to Explain Stephenson Fiber 'Pause' Remark

The FCC wants AT&T to explain chairman Randall Stephenson's warning to Wall Street this week that fiber buildouts were on hold pending the resolution of the network neutrality rule revamp.

The President has called on the FCC to impose Title II regulations, which has AT&T and other ISP's pushing back hard.

In a letter to AT&T dated Friday, an FCC staffer cited Stephenson's statement that "the Company would limit its fiber deployment to the '2 million additional homes' that are 'commitments to the DirecTV announcement' and that any other fiber deployment would depend on the outcome of the Commission’s Open Internet Proceeding."

