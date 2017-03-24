AT&T Expands Fiber to 17 More Metros

AT&T Fiber, the new brand for an FTTP effort previously called AT&T GigaPower, said it has expanded its footprint to parts of 17 more metros.

The latest cities to get access include Birmingham, Ala.; Charleston and Colombia, S.C.; Chicago; Greensboro, N.C.; Huntsville and Mobile, Ala.; Houston; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Mo.; Little Rock, Ark.; Los Angeles (Jurupa, Los Angeles and Orange County), San Diego and Sacramento, Calif.; Memphis, Tenn.; New Orleans; and St. Louis.

In markets such as San Diego and New Orleans, AT&T Fiber is selling a symmetirical 1 Gbps service starting at $80 per month, with a 12-month commitment, rising to $119 per month after that introductory period. AT&T is also pitching TV bundles with DirecTV and U-verse TV.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.



(Photo via Bill Bradford's Flickr. Image taken on March 4, 2016 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)