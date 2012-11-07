AT&T to Expand U-verse to 33 Million Homes

AT&T still isn't planning to roll out fiber-to-the-home

in any broad way, as Verizon Communications has.

As part of a three-year, $14 billion capital investment

plan, AT&T said it will widen its fiber-based U-verse network by more than

one-third -- or about 8.5 million additional customer locations, for a total

potential of 33 million homes -- by the end of 2015, while boosting downstream

Internet speeds to up to 75 Mbps.

The telco outlined the plan, dubbed Project Velocity IP

(VIP), Wednesday at its annual investor day in New York. Project VIP includes

efforts to expand and enhance both its wireless and wireline IP broadband

networks.

AT&T expects capital spending to be approximately $22

billion for each of the next three years, then return to pre-Project VIP levels.

The telco said it will increase capital spending to the "high end of the

mid-teens" as a percentage of revenue in the next two years, returning to

previous levels in 2015. The company last

month said it anticipates capex for 2012 to come in at "the low

end" of the $19 billion to $20 billion range.

