AT&T Drops Tiger Woods

Telecommunications giant AT&T will sever its

relationship with beleaguered golfer Tiger Woods. The company said Dec. 31 that

it would end its sponsorship deal with Woods, whose public image has been

battered by revelations of extensive adultery.

AT&T joins technology consulting firm Accenture in

dropping Woods, whose previously carefully maintained public image has earned

him lucrative endorsement deals worth more than $100 million a year.

Woods has not been a large part of AT&T's marketing

campaign. He has hosted the annual AT&T National PGA Tour event since 2007

and the company's logo appeared on his golf bag.

However, Woods was the public face of Accenture appearing in

83% of its ads, according to TNS Media Intelligence. The company said Dec. 13

that "after careful consideration and analysis" it

determined that Woods "is no longer the right representative for its

advertising." His image was promptly removed from the Accenture homepage. But

scrubbing Woods from all of Accenture's advertising will take time. Accenture billboard

featuring Woods were still visible at major airports in Atlanta,

Minneapolis-St. Paul and New York

as recently as Dec. 31.

Other sponsors have put their

Woods campaigns on hold. Procter & Gamble's Gillette is not airing ads for

its razors that include Woods. And luxury watch maker Tag Heuer said that it

would "downscale" Woods' image in its campaign.

Electronic Arts Inc., which

distributes the Tiger Woods PGA Tour series of video games, has not disclosed

plans for the franchise.

AT&T has also been a presenting sponsor of the annual

Tiger Jam concert in Las Vegas,

but that contract has already expired. Woods won the AT&T National last

summer. However, he is on a self-imposed "indefinite" leave from professional

golf and is not slated to play in the 2010 tournament.