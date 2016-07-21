AT&T Drops 49,000 Video Subs in Q2

Solid additions of 342,000 DirecTV subs weren’t enough to offset U-verse TV losses of 391,000 as AT&T shed 49,000 total video subs during Q2 2016.

That’s been the video story at AT&T since it acquired DirecTV last July and applies a greater focus on the more profitible satellite-based video platform. AT&T, which lost 54,000 video subs in Q1, said it has added about 1 million net satellite subs since the AT&T acquisition.

AT&T ended Q2 with 25.29 million total video connections (20.45 million satellite and 4.84 million (U-verse). DirecTV Latin America, meanwhile, added 87,000 subs.

AT&T is preparing to launch a set of DirecTV-branded OTT video services in the fourth quarter of 2016.

