AT&T Drops 233,000 Video Subs in Q1

AT&T said it shed 233,000 domestic pay TV subs in the first quarter, as DirecTV satellite sub growth was unchanged amid continued losses of U-verse TV subs.

AT&T did not disclose updated sub numbers for DirecTV Now, the OTT TV service it launched last November, but noted that DirecTV Now gains helped to offset its decline in linear TV subscribers.

AT&T ended Q1 with 25.06 million domestic video subs -- 21.01 million from DirecTV satellite subs, up 4.5% year-on-year, and 4.02 million from U-verse TV, down 23.2%.



