AT&T Deploys Portable Cell Sites, Charging Stations in South Texas

As part of its response to the effects of Hurricane Harvey, AT&T said it has deployed seven portable cell sites, two charging stations and an emergency communications vehicle in south Texas.



Per alive blogpertaining to the storm that AT&T is maintaining, the company is also issuing credits to wireless customers in impacted areas (including parts of Louisiana) for additional data, voice and text charges, and to AT&T prepaid subs for additional voice and text charges through at least Sept. 1.



AT&T, which has also closed all its Houston-area stores, released a statement Monday afternoon.



“Thanks to wireless, millions of people in the path of Hurricane Harvey have been able to seek help and connect with family and loved ones in the face of this unprecedented event,” said CTIA President Meredith Attwell Baker of the efforts of T-Mobile and others. “I’m proud of the planning and close collaboration of carriers to prepare for the storm and the ongoing work to both maintain and restore service.”



