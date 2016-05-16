AT&T Deals for Quickplay

AT&T said it has struck a deal to acquire Quickplay Media, a multiscreen video firm for managed and over-the-top video that currently supports the telco’s TV Everywhere service for U-verse TV and will be used to help underpin AT&T’s coming set of DirecTV-branded OTT services that will launch in Q4 2016.

AT&T, which is acquiring Quickplay from Madison Dearborn Partners, said it expects to wrap the deal by mid-2016. Financial terms were not disclosed. Toronto-based Quickplay was founded in 2004 and recently announced a partnership with You.i TV to support advanced UIs and video services on a variety of connected platforms.

AT&T said it intends to retain Quickplay’s 350-plus employees and contractors and will continue to support and look to expand the vendor’s customer base. Quickplay’s announced customers include MTS, Singtel, Bell, Bloomberg Television, Sony Pictures, Rogers Communications, Verizon, Samsung, Vodafone, and Telus, among others. Quickplay, based in Toronto, has built a platform that ingests, encodes, transcodes and stores video for its partners.

