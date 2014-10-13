AT&T Completes 1-Gig Upgrade in Austin

AT&T said it has completed an upgrade in Austin that transitions all U-verse with GigaPower customers to 1 Gbps, and, following the completion of a recent expansion, has doubled the reach of its fiber-based network in portions of Austin and in some surrounding communities.

AT&T launched its fiber-based GigaPower service in Austin late last year, starting off with downstream and upstream speeds of 300 Mbps. The telco began to introduce 1-Gig upgrades in August.

AT&T said it completed an expansion in Austin in September, roughly three months ahead of schedule, that reaches “tens of thousands of additional homes and small businesses” in Austin, as well as communities such as Bastrop, Cedar Park, Dripping Springs, Jollyville, Lakeway, Leander, Pflugerville, and Round Rock.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.