AT&T, Chapel Hill Tie Fiber Knot

Chapel Hill has joined a growing group of towns and cities in North Carolina to clear the way for AT&T to build out its fiber-based, 1 Gbps-capable “U-verse with GigaPower” platform.

The town council authorized Chapel Hill to proceed with the ATT fiber broadband network agreement on May 28, and ratified it in June, according to AT&T.

Chapel Hill’s ratification of the plan follows similar agreements forged between AT&T and Raleigh, Cary, Winston-Salem, and Durham. AT&T has pending ratification with Carrboro, N.C. Time Warner Cable, which is deploying a 300 Mbps service as part of its ongoing all-digital “TWC Maxx” upgrades, is the incumbent cable operator in the region.

