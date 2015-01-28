AT&T CEO Touts Multiscreen Future

Delivering video to any screen is one of the "primacy objectives' AT&T will tackle via its proposed acquisition of DirecTV, a strategy that will factor in alongside AT&T's ongoing pursuit of over-the-top services, Randall Stephenson, AT&T’s chairman and CEO, said Tuesday during a call to discuss the company’s fourth quarter results.

“When we did this deal [for DirecTV] our customers are demanding video to be delivered across any device,” he said. “So one of the primary objectives we will have coming out of the close of the deal is taking advantage of the [programming distribution] relationships that DirecTV has.”

Part of the vision: Seeing AT&T’s wireless customers “being able to walk out of our stores with content available to them on devices that they have purchased in our store.”

