AT&T to Bring ‘GigaPower’ to Nashville

AT&T announced Monday that it will extend its fiber-based “GigaPower” network to parts of Nashville, where it will eventually offer speeds up to 1 Gbps.

Nashville, served by incumbent cable operator Comcast, is also one of 34 potential expansion cities being sized up by Google Fiber and its 1-Gig-capable platform.

AT&T did not announce a specific timeframe for the deployment nor say which parts of Nashville will get access to the GigaPower network during the early part of the rollout.

