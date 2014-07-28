AT&T to Bring ‘GigaPower’ to Nashville
AT&T announced Monday that it will extend its fiber-based “GigaPower” network to parts of Nashville, where it will eventually offer speeds up to 1 Gbps.
Nashville, served by incumbent cable operator Comcast, is also one of 34 potential expansion cities being sized up by Google Fiber and its 1-Gig-capable platform.
AT&T did not announce a specific timeframe for the deployment nor say which parts of Nashville will get access to the GigaPower network during the early part of the rollout.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.