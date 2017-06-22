AT&T Bows Chromecast-Supported Streaming Option for Hotels

AT&T said it is using Sonifi Solutions’ “Staycast” system to enable hotels with DirecTV service to provide a way for guests to stream video from their personal smartphones to the room’s TV set.

Staycast is powered by the Google Chromecast streaming adapter, and doesn’t require guests to separately log in to the TV with their credentials. AT&T noted that Sonifi’s system is also compatible with existing wiring and all DirecTV HD systems.

AT&T said hotel guests on properties with DirecTV service that support Staycast need to connect to the hotel’s WiFi service, download the Hotel Cast app (for iOS and Android) and enter a provided passcode. The guest will then be directed to tap the “cast” icon on the app, which works with more than 1,000 Chromecast-enabled apps, AT&T said.

“Consumers are now taking their entertainment with them wherever they go, including hotels,” Ed Balcerzak, senior VP of commercial & connected communities at AT&T, said in a statement.

