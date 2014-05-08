AT&T, BabyFirst Team On U-verse App

AT&T and BabyFirst have codeveloped and launched a new app exclusively for U-verse customers that lets toddlers and their parents doodle and draw on iPhones and iPads and have those creations show up on the TV screen.

According to the companies, the app, which was designed by development experts, helps to introduce children to colors, animals and shapes while enhancing hand-eye coordination.

The app itself features two sections: an Activity Room, where children can create their own designs; and Coloring Pages, where children can further explore their creativity and pick from a palette of color and shape choices.

