AT&T, A+E Reach Carriage Agreement

AT&T and A+E Networks have reached a comprehensive carriage agreement for the programmer's content on AT&T’s U-Verse and DirecTV platforms, the companies said.

The deal includes linear, TV Everywhere, video-on-demand and mobility rights for A+E Networks’ suite of channels, including its Viceland channel, which will take the place of its H2 network early next year.

Viceland, A+E Networks’ collaboration with Vice Media, had been reportedly held up by carriage negotiations with DirecTV. Those problems have apparently been ironed out.

