AT&T AdWorks Tests Cross-Screen Addressable Ads

AT&T AdWorks said it is testing the ability to let advertisers target ads to particular households and reach the same consumers with the same message on mobile devices, too.

Working with the Opera Mediaworks mobile platform, the mobile ads would include a call to action, such as clicking to call in response to a message, receiving coupons or adding an event to a calendar – and can measure a consumer’s response, such as a visit to a retailer, making a purchase or redeeming a coupon.

AT&T already lets advertisers target individual households that meet an advertiser’s criteria. The addressable base is 12 million DirecTV homes (as a result of AT&T’s merger with the satellite-TV provider). Opera Mediaworks said in a release that the trial would experiment with “ground-breaking capabilities for customization, measurement and attribution.”

