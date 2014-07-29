AT&T AdWorks Broadens ‘TV Blueprint’

AT&T AdWorks, the New York-based advanced ad arm of the company, said it is adding two new data sources to TV Blueprint, its audience targeting platform, that are new to the marketplace.

The new data streams, which will be used to provide more accurate data for TV media planning, including anonymous and aggregate AT&T mobile subscriber data, includes device type, usage levels and contract expiration info; and anonymous and aggregate AT&T U-verse TV set-top viewership data for single-person households.

AT&T AdWorks launched TV Blueprint in May 2013, providing analysis of U-verse set-top box viewership data on a second-by-second basis. The new data streams will help to further refine TV media planning, the company said.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.