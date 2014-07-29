AT&T Adds San Antonio to ‘GigaPower’ List

AT&T has committed to roll out its fiber-based, 1-Gig-capable “GigaPower” network to parts of San Antonio, a city that is also on Google Fiber’s list of potential expansion sites.

AT&T flirted with a potential expansion of GigaPower in San Antonio in April, about a month after San Antonio approved a long-term, master lease deal that will help to clear the deployment of 40 Google Fiber “fiber huts."

Time Warner Cable, which is in the process of being acquired by Comcast, is San Antonio’s incumbent cable service provider.

