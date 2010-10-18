AT&T Adds More Smart-Phones to Video Lineup
AT&T is
bringing its U-Verse Mobile TV app to more smart-phones, including the
Blackberry Curve 3G and phones on the android platform including Samsung
Captivate. Next up will be Motorola BRAVO and
FLIPOUT phones.
The app allows U-verse subs to manage their DVRs remotely or to access over 100,000 TV titles, movies and clips on their phones.
U-verse customers can access programming via their TV's, computers, Xbox 360 and smart-phones.
