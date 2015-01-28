AT&T Adds 73,000 U-verse TV Subs in Q4

Despite the threat of the small but growing cord-cutting crowd, AT&T added video subscribers to the U-verse pile in the fourth quarter.

AT&T gained subs at a slower rate than it did a year earlier, but those numbers were offset a bit by AT&T’s sale of its Connecticut wireline operations to Frontier Communications.

AT&,T, which is in the process of merging with DirecTV, said it tacked on 73,000 U-verse TV subs, extending that total to nearly 6 million (AT&T had about 197,000 U-verse subs in Connecticut). With the Frontier deal factored in, TV additions were down from an increase of 194,000 U-verse TV subs in the year-ago quarter.

