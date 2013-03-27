ATSC Requests Proposals for Next-Gen Standard

As part of its work to develop a next

generation of broadcast standard, the Advanced Television Systems Committee

(ATSC) has issued a call for proposals for the "physical layer" or

core transmission system that would be the basis of a new standard known as

ATSC 3.0.





No

time table has been set for the completion or deployment of the new standard.

But work on ATSC 3.0 is deployed is intended to allow broadcasters to deliver a

wide array of new services and features, including Ultra-High-Definition, the

distribution of content to mobile devices and improved spectrum efficiency.





Initial

responses to the call for proposals are due on Aug. 23. Detailed technical

descriptions of proposals are due on Sept. 27.





"Technology

continues to advance and we are always looking to the horizon," noted ATSC

President Mark Richer in a statement. "Internet technology now permeates the

consumer experience, and mobility has become a requirement. As we look forward

to next-generation television standards, we want to take advantage of advances

in compression and transmission technologies that will keep millions of people

informed and entertained through broadcasting's inherently efficient

one-to-many architecture."





Glenn

Reitmeier, ATSC Chairman, added in another statement that "the ATSC 3.0

effort is a crucial time for broadcasters, professional equipment

manufacturers, consumer device manufacturers and all stakeholders to

collaborate and create the future capabilities of over-the-air

broadcasting."





The

ATSC 3.0 Technology Group (TG3) will develop the Standards and Recommended

Practices for the next-generation digital terrestrial TV broadcasting system.





In

calling for proposals, TG3 is looking for "ATSC 3.0 physical layer technologies

to define the modulation and error coding technologies that will provide a

foundation for the next terrestrial broadcast system," for both fixed and

mobile devices, the group noted.





In

addition to spectrum efficiency, the ability to support increased data rates

necessary for Ultra HD, the group is also looking for technologies that would

enable a smooth transition to ATSC 3.0 and for approaches that would make ATSC

as compatible as possible with transmission standards outside the U.S.





"ATSC

3.0 is expected to provide robust mobile services to devices that move, such as

phones, tablets, laptops and personal televisions," Richer noted in a

statement. "Since these devices are likely to move across borders, it's highly

desirable that the specification contains core technologies that will have

broad international acceptance and enable global interoperability."





Details

on the ATSC 3.0 Call for Proposals can be found on the ATSC.org website.



