ATSC Requests Proposals for Next-Gen Standard
As part of its work to develop a next
generation of broadcast standard, the Advanced Television Systems Committee
(ATSC) has issued a call for proposals for the "physical layer" or
core transmission system that would be the basis of a new standard known as
ATSC 3.0.
No
time table has been set for the completion or deployment of the new standard.
But work on ATSC 3.0 is deployed is intended to allow broadcasters to deliver a
wide array of new services and features, including Ultra-High-Definition, the
distribution of content to mobile devices and improved spectrum efficiency.
Initial
responses to the call for proposals are due on Aug. 23. Detailed technical
descriptions of proposals are due on Sept. 27.
"Technology
continues to advance and we are always looking to the horizon," noted ATSC
President Mark Richer in a statement. "Internet technology now permeates the
consumer experience, and mobility has become a requirement. As we look forward
to next-generation television standards, we want to take advantage of advances
in compression and transmission technologies that will keep millions of people
informed and entertained through broadcasting's inherently efficient
one-to-many architecture."
Glenn
Reitmeier, ATSC Chairman, added in another statement that "the ATSC 3.0
effort is a crucial time for broadcasters, professional equipment
manufacturers, consumer device manufacturers and all stakeholders to
collaborate and create the future capabilities of over-the-air
broadcasting."
The
ATSC 3.0 Technology Group (TG3) will develop the Standards and Recommended
Practices for the next-generation digital terrestrial TV broadcasting system.
In
calling for proposals, TG3 is looking for "ATSC 3.0 physical layer technologies
to define the modulation and error coding technologies that will provide a
foundation for the next terrestrial broadcast system," for both fixed and
mobile devices, the group noted.
In
addition to spectrum efficiency, the ability to support increased data rates
necessary for Ultra HD, the group is also looking for technologies that would
enable a smooth transition to ATSC 3.0 and for approaches that would make ATSC
as compatible as possible with transmission standards outside the U.S.
"ATSC
3.0 is expected to provide robust mobile services to devices that move, such as
phones, tablets, laptops and personal televisions," Richer noted in a
statement. "Since these devices are likely to move across borders, it's highly
desirable that the specification contains core technologies that will have
broad international acceptance and enable global interoperability."
Details
on the ATSC 3.0 Call for Proposals can be found on the ATSC.org website.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.