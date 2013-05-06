ATSC Plans Not As EasyAs 1, 2.0, 3.0

THE ADVANCED TELEVISION Systems Committee

will have many reasons to look back and look

ahead at its annual meeting on May 9. The group

will certainly celebrate big milestones: the 30th anniversary

of its 1983 founding, as well as the 20th anniversary

of the Grand Alliance consortium that created the digital

TV system leading to the vaunted ATSC standard. But

the agenda will also include discussions of key technical

issues facing the broadcast industry, starting with the

variety of new technologies that will form the basis of the

upcoming ATSC 2.0 and ATSC 3.0 standards.

Those efforts squarely address many of the biggest issues

facing the broadcast industry—the consumer shift

toward viewing video on Internet-connected devices,

rapid changes in mobile technologies, the personalization

of advertising and content, the ongoing battle over

spectrum and the speed at which broadcasters can adapt

to a rapidly changing technological and media landscape.

How fast those new technologies make their way into

the market remains an open question, however. The closest

to market is ATSC 2.0, a suite of standards that will

add new features for second-screen applications, interactivity,

targeted advertising, improved video compression,

security and digital rights management features that will

enable subscription and other newer business models, and

the non-real-time delivery of !les that will allow users to

access news clips and other programming on demand.

ATSC 2.0 is expected to be a candidate standard in

the next few months, says Rich Chernock, CTO of Triveni

Digital and chairman of ATSC Technology Group 1,

which is overseeing the development of ATSC 2.0 and

other standards.

ATSC Gets a Facelift



ATSC 2.0 is backwards-compatible with existing

digital TV systems and is a major upgrade to the ATSC

standard, which will limit its impact on broadcast infrastructure.

But existing ATSC TV sets won’t be able

to handle all the new features, and ATSC 2.0-capable

devices are not expected to hit the market before 2014.

Earlier this year, ATSC set up an implementation team

to work with broadcasters, consumer electronics manufacturers

and vendors to help speed the rollout of ATSC 2.0.

“They are talking about what features would make

the most sense to [include] in early trials and prototypes,”

Chernock says.

In those discussions, broadcasters and set manufacturers

have been most interested in second-screen applications,

non-real-time delivery of content and interactive

triggers, Chernock adds.

“When we first started working on ATSC 2.0, there

wasn’t really a second-screen ecosystem and there wasn’t

a requirement to support it,” he says. “It really came out

of nowhere and has become a very important capability.”

Exact costs for upgrading to 2.0 will depend on which

features broadcasters choose to implement. But it will not

require major changes to facilities. While the move to

2.0 will require new encoders to handle Advanced Video

Coding (AVC) H.264 and some other upgrades for interactive

and data broadcasts, “it won’t touch much of the

existing broadcast infrastructure,” Chernock says.

Over time, 2.0 will also open up new business opportunities

for advertising, subscription and transactional

services. “It opens up a lot of different relationships

with viewers that broadcasters haven’t been able

to offer in the past,” he adds.





Fast-Tracking ATSC 3.0



Much bigger changes will occur with ATSC 3.0,

which will bring in a completely new transmission system

and will not be compatible with existing ATSC TV

sets or broadcast infrastructure. Breaking with the past

will, however, allow the group to explore a number of

newer technologies, including Ultra HD.

Currently, the organization is pushing forward on an

aggressive timetable to !nish the standard by the end

of 2015, notes Jim Kutzner, senior director of advanced

technology at PBS and chairman of Technology Group 3,

which is spearheading the 3.0 effort.

Key goals for ATSC 3.0 will be a system that is much

more flexible and efficient with spectrum; integration

with other delivery technologies, such as mobile; targeted

advertising capabilities; features for personalized content;

immersive viewing experiences that would include 4K or

Ultra HD as well as advanced audio; better compression,

most likely using the new High Efficiency Video Coding

(HEVC) standard; and plans to make the standard more

compatible with systems used outside the U.S.

While ATSC 3.0 will not be backwards-ATSC compatible,

many applications for interactivity, on-demand

content and other features from 2.0 are likely to become

part of 3.0, says ATSC president Mark Richer.

“We talk about ATSC 3.0 as a clean slate,” Richer says.

“But we won’t have to reinvent everything for 3.0, and a

lot of what has been done in the past will move into 3.0.”

In addition to a number of daunting technical challenges,

upcoming spectrum auctions are complicating

the development effort. The Federal Communications

Commission has said it wants to finish the rules on

the auctions in 2013 and hold them in 2014, raising

the threat that the government could move forward to

repack spectrum before 3.0 is ready.

Kutzner and Richer are optimistic that this problem

will be avoided. “I think it is an opportunity for the

government and the industry to come together and do

the right thing in a logical manner,” Kutzner says.

“If the auction and repacking go forward on the accelerated

schedule it would be really unfortunate, because

it would make moving to a new transmission system

much more difficult and costly,” Kutzner adds. “On

the heels of the digital transition we just finished, we

are being asked to do one more transition with the repack….

Then, if you ask broadcast to do it one more

time, I don’t know how they will do it.”

