ATSC Launches Initiatives for Next-Gen Digital Technologies
As part of an effort to help with the adoption
of new digital technologies, the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC)
has formed what it is calling "Implementation Teams" that will work on the
adoption of two upcoming standards -- ATSC 2.0 and the Mobile Emergency Alert
System (M-EAS).
The
two teams will be composed of representatives from companies developing
enhancements to digital TV broadcast standards. They will work on market
studies, prototype development, simulations, demonstrations, interoperability
testing, field trials, compliance, certification, branding, marketing and other
areas designed to help broadcasters adopt next generation digital technologies,
the ATSC reports.
In
a statement, ATSC president Mark Richer called the effort "a significant step
in the move to expand the capabilities of ATSC broadcast TV. We want to keep
the ATSC standard relevant and up-to-date for broadcasters and consumer device
manufacturers. The introduction of Implementation Teams for both ATSC 2.0 and
M-EAS underscores our progress and will help drive
next-generation technologies toward marketplace introduction."
ATSC
is a backwards-compatible standard that is expected to become a Candidate
Standard in the second quarter of 2013.
It
will include a number of new capabilities, including Internet-related features,
advanced video coding, conditional access and enhanced service guides for TV
broadcasters.
ATSC
2.0 also will include features from the recently approved ATSC A/103
"Non-Real-Time" (NRT) standard that allow broadcasters to deliver
file-based content, including programs and clips to devices that viewers can
later watch.
"The
ATSC 2.0 Implementation Team provides a venue for industry discussions of
issues related to commercialization of the emerging ATSC 2.0 Standard," Richer
added. This team might also "address business and operational requirements for
the successful roll-out of ATSC 2.0, which is nearing final standardization."
David
Siegler of Cox Media will serve as chairman of the ATSC 2.0 Implementation
Team.
Mobile-EAS, which is expected to
become a standard in the first quarter of 2013, will allow broadcasters to send
rich-media alerts to Mobile DTV-equipped devices.
Jay
Adrick of Harris Corporation will serve as chairman of the M-EAS Implementation Team.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.