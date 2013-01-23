ATSC Launches Initiatives for Next-Gen Digital Technologies

As part of an effort to help with the adoption

of new digital technologies, the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC)

has formed what it is calling "Implementation Teams" that will work on the

adoption of two upcoming standards -- ATSC 2.0 and the Mobile Emergency Alert

System (M-EAS).

The

two teams will be composed of representatives from companies developing

enhancements to digital TV broadcast standards. They will work on market

studies, prototype development, simulations, demonstrations, interoperability

testing, field trials, compliance, certification, branding, marketing and other

areas designed to help broadcasters adopt next generation digital technologies,

the ATSC reports.

In

a statement, ATSC president Mark Richer called the effort "a significant step

in the move to expand the capabilities of ATSC broadcast TV. We want to keep

the ATSC standard relevant and up-to-date for broadcasters and consumer device

manufacturers. The introduction of Implementation Teams for both ATSC 2.0 and

M-EAS underscores our progress and will help drive

next-generation technologies toward marketplace introduction."

ATSC

is a backwards-compatible standard that is expected to become a Candidate

Standard in the second quarter of 2013.

It

will include a number of new capabilities, including Internet-related features,

advanced video coding, conditional access and enhanced service guides for TV

broadcasters.

ATSC

2.0 also will include features from the recently approved ATSC A/103

"Non-Real-Time" (NRT) standard that allow broadcasters to deliver

file-based content, including programs and clips to devices that viewers can

later watch.

"The

ATSC 2.0 Implementation Team provides a venue for industry discussions of

issues related to commercialization of the emerging ATSC 2.0 Standard," Richer

added. This team might also "address business and operational requirements for

the successful roll-out of ATSC 2.0, which is nearing final standardization."

David

Siegler of Cox Media will serve as chairman of the ATSC 2.0 Implementation

Team.

Mobile-EAS, which is expected to

become a standard in the first quarter of 2013, will allow broadcasters to send

rich-media alerts to Mobile DTV-equipped devices.

Jay

Adrick of Harris Corporation will serve as chairman of the M-EAS Implementation Team.