ATSC Elects John Godfrey Chairman

The Board of Directors of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) has elected John Godfrey, the vice president of government and public affairs for Samsung Information Systems America, the new 2011 chairman of the board.

Godfrey, who directs Samsung's Washington, D.C. activities and its government and industry relations, had already been a member of the ATSC Board of Directors and is active in a number of other organizations, including the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA). He is a past chair of CEA's Video Division, Division Executive Board and Government Affairs Council and a past member of the CEA Executive Board. He currently serves on the CEA Board of Industry Leaders.

"John's strategic thinking and proven leadership capabilities, coupled with his extensive industry knowledge, will be great assets to the ATSC board," said Mark Richer, president of ATSC.

Prior to joining Samsung, Godfrey held positions with Pioneer North America, Sony Electronics, the Information Technology Industry Council, the National Research Council, and SRI International.

Godfrey will succeed Wayne Luplow, of LG Electronics' Zenith R&D Lab, who served as Chairman of the ATSC Board for 2010.

The ATSC also announced that its 2011 Board of Directors would be made up of the following executives: Lynn Claudy at NAB; Brian Markwalter at CEA; Peter Symes at SMPTE; Andy Scott at NCTA; Jay Adrick at Harris; Victor Tawil at MSTV; John Godfrey at Samsung; Craig Todd at Dolby; Jim Kutzner at PBS; Brett Jenkins at ION Media; John Taylor at LG Electronics USA; Mary Eyer at Sony Electronics; Anthony Caruso at Canadian Broadcasting Corp and Yiyan Wu at the IEEE.