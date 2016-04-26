ATSC 3.0 the Focus at Annual Broadcast Television Conference

The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) will put ATSC 3.0 front and center May 10-11, when it holds its annual Broadcast Television Conference in Washington, D.C.

Nearly every presentation on the two-day docket centers around the next-gen TV standard, one that will allow for over-the-air delivery of everything from targeted advertising to high dynamic range (HDR) video.

“On the heels of a very successful NAB Show, where demonstrations of elements of the ATSC 3.0 standard were staged with the involvement of more than 30 companies, we’re excited to offer TV broadcasters the opportunity to learn more about how best to plan a next-generation TV rollout,” said ATSC president Mark Richer, in a statement. “A full-day session on May 10 is aimed at technical experts, with a May 11 program that will address the policy and practical demands involved in moving to the new broadcast standard.”

The May 10 series of sessions — “Planning Your ATSC 3.0 Rollout” — will look at the architecture behind the standard, its discovery and signaling and physical layer transmission system layers, content creation using ATSC 3.0, and a deeper dive into opportunities for interactivity.

May 11 — “Countdown to Launch” — will see a presentation by FCC Commissioner Michael O’Rielly, a look at the petition with the FCC seeking approval of the ATSC 3.0 transmission standard, a panel discussion on the TV station repack following the spectrum auction, and a look at consumer products in the pipeline that can handle ATSC 3.0.