ATEME Posts 24% Revenue Growth

Video delivery infrastructure provider ATEME has announced that it saw significant revenue growth and expansion in 2014, with revenue increasing by 24% to €25.4 million ($29.0 million) in 2014.

The company did not release data on profits but the results marked the third consecutive year of growth.

The company also noted they also increased their customer base, which now includes such broadcaster as the BBC. In 2014, they also provided clients technologies for work on such major events as the FIFA World Cup.

As part of its expansion, it made some key hires, including Yossi Aloni as chief marketing officer, who has more than 20 years of broadcast experience at such companies as Magnum, Optibase and MGM International. Aloni will be based in Silicon Valley.

In a statement, Michel Artières, CEO of ATEME, said that “we have a well-established, worldwide footprint and 2014 allowed us to solidify our base for growth. We are now the trusted technology partner in video compression for 200 customers from around the world. We will continue with investment strategies to provide full, flexible software solutions and to become a more agile solutions provider.”