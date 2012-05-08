ATAS Launches New 'FYC' Website
The
Academy for Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday it has
launched a newly-redesigned "For Your Consideration" website for its
members.
Developed
and run by the Academy with one of their development partners,
TrueLogic Software, the new site provides members with an affordable and
efficient, privacy-protected means of screening submission materials
for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air on ABC Sept. 23.
Every
Friday through June 22, Academy members will receive an email update
listing all program submissions that have been posted to the site that
week. A complete ballot will be posted on its member website June 11.
Nominations will be announced Thursday, July 19 at 5:35 a.m. PT.
The
new screening site provides studios, networks and individuals the
opportunity to showcase their work without having to manufacture and
mail DVD copies, keeping with the Academy's efforts to be more "green."
