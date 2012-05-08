ATAS Launches New 'FYC' Website

The

Academy for Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday it has

launched a newly-redesigned "For Your Consideration" website for its

members.

Developed

and run by the Academy with one of their development partners,

TrueLogic Software, the new site provides members with an affordable and

efficient, privacy-protected means of screening submission materials

for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will air on ABC Sept. 23.

Every

Friday through June 22, Academy members will receive an email update

listing all program submissions that have been posted to the site that

week. A complete ballot will be posted on its member website June 11.

Nominations will be announced Thursday, July 19 at 5:35 a.m. PT.

The

new screening site provides studios, networks and individuals the

opportunity to showcase their work without having to manufacture and

mail DVD copies, keeping with the Academy's efforts to be more "green."