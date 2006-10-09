Association of National Advertisers Elects Chairman

The Association of National Advertisers has elected Liberty Mutual Group Senior VP, Communications, Steve Sullivan, as its new chairman.



He succeeds Jim Stengle, global marketing officer at Procter & Gamble.



Rebecca Saeger, executive VP and chief marketing officer for Charles Schwab, was elected vice chairman.



New board members are Diane D. Brink, IBM; Thomas F. Haas, Siemens; Judy L. Hu, General Electric; Maureen A. McGuire, Sears Holdings; Cie Nicholson, Pepsi-Cola North America; Brian D. Perkins, Johnson & Johnson; Scott Remy, Nestlé USA.