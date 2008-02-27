Association of Cable Communicators Names Golden Beacon Award Nominees

The Association of Cable Communicators said Wednesday that it picked three nominees for its top honor, the Golden Beacon Award, which honors a cable public-affairs campaign that affects for the cable industry and the industry's national image.

In the running are Animal Planet Expo 2007, Nickelodeon's Let's Just Play and Discovery Channel's Planet Earth.

The winner will be saluted at the ACC's Forum ’08 in Washington, D.C., April 1.