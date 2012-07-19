Associated Press Launches AP Video-US

In response to requests from local broadcasters for a faster way to access, download and edit news content for on-air and digital platforms, the Associated Press has announced the launch of AP Video-US. The service gives stations and clients access a secure Web portal where AP supplies a daily selection of news and feature stories in HD.

All the video content posted on the portal has its rights cleared for multiple platforms. Regional, national and international stories, as well as entertainment news and lifestyle coverage are available at the site.

To speed up production, the portal includes all the production elements needed -- natural sound, B-roll, soundbites and a suggested script. The video also arrives in loosely edited and unvoiced form which makes it easier to put together stories.

"AP Video-US is the result of extensive conversations and research with leading local broadcast groups and represents AP's expanding commitment to local television," said Dave Gwizdowski, vice president for AP Broadcast Markets, in a statement. "Video is now part of our basic and core service. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase AP's award-winning journalism in a way that greatly benefits our local television members."