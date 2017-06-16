Arvin Patel to Take Over TiVo’s IP Licensing Business

TiVo has appointed Arvin Patel to executive VP and chief intellectual property (IP) officer, effective in Q3, where he’ll head up all facets of the company’s patents and licensing business.

Patel reports to TiVo CEO Tom Carson, who plans to retire.

Patel most recently was chief IP officer at Technicolor, previously was senior VP of IP and licensing at Rovi, which merged with TiVo last fall, and was the global head of IBM’s IP strategy group.

Patel succeeds Samir Armaly, who will stay with TiVo and move into a newly-created role, reporting to Carson, where he’ll be responsible for “seeing the last remaining Tier 1 renewal through to completion.” Armaly, a 15-year vet of Rovi/TiVo, will also ensure a seamless transition of the IP business to Patel and advise Carson and the TiVo board on “relevant IP matters,” the company said.

