Art Directors Guild Opens Nominations

The Art Directors Guild says it is now taking submissions for its annual excellence in production design awards.



For the first time, the awards will include Internet-based programming related to TV shows, with a category added for short-format, live-action series in recognition that "people are watching their shows in different ways and exciting new forms of programming are being produced to satisfy these other formats," said guild council chairman John Shaffner.



Deadline for submissions is Nov. 15, the nominees will be announced Jan. 9, and the awards will be given out Feb. 8 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.



Awards are given out in ten categories covering films, TV shows, commercials and music videos.