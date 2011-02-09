Arris Revenue Falls On Weak Sales To Comcast, TWC

Arris's revenue fell 11.3% in the fourth quarter of 2010, as sales to Comcast and Time Warner Cable -- its two biggest customers -- dropped compared with the year-earlier period.

The vendor, a leading supplier of cable modem and embedded multimedia terminal adapters, posted fourth quarter 2010 revenue of $266.2 million, versus $300.0 million a year earlier, and net income fell by 66%, to $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2010 from $33.3 million a year earlier.

Comcast represented 31% of Arris's Q4 2010 revenue, with $83.5 million in sales, down from $89.8 million in the year-earlier quarter. Sales to Time Warner Cable were $ 45.4 million (17.0% of total revenue), down from $82.3 million in Q4 2009.

Arris said the Comcast and TWC sales dropped because of the operators' "aggressive initial rollout of DOCSIS 3.0 in 2009 and pull-ins in Q4 2009."

