Arris Raises Some New Ideas About Ruckus

Arris CEO Bruce McClelland shed a few more details about how the company’s proposed $800 million acquisition of Brocade’s Ruckus Wireless and ICX Switch will fit into future product roadmaps.

Speaking at Arris’ investor day in New York, McClelland said the company is already exploring some ideas about how Ruckus’ wireless technology, typically used for enterprise and metro deployments, could fit into and extend the capabilities of Arris’ residential gateway products as well as in nodes that are deployed at the edges of the cable network.

McClelland said the node could be a great spot for cable operators to add WiFi coverage as well as 3.5 GHz wireless capabilities.

Ruckus currently uses DOCSIS technology in its access points from another party, so Arris will also look to weave its products into those portfolios as well, he said.



