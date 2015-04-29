Arris Packs Akamai’s ‘Aura’ CDN

Arris said it has inked a deal to offer Akamai Technologies’ Aura Licensed Content Delivery Network as part of its broader IP video portfolio.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed, but Arris said it will integrate Akamai's LCDN and Aura Object Store (a replicated HTTP object store that stores media content persistently for content origination within a CDN) into a platform consisting of its M3 Media Server, Spectrum CPC (Content Publishing Controller, a packager for adaptive bit rate video streaming), and network-based DVR platform, claiming the combo will help Arris’s operator customers streamline, manage and scale their digital content delivery capabilities for multiscreen and mobile distribution.

Arris and Akamai are showing the combination at this week’s TV Connect show in London, and will do the same at next week’s INTX event (formerly known as The Cable Show) in Chicago.

