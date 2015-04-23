Arris, Pace Topped Set-Top Box Market in 2014

The proposed $2.1 billion merger of Arris and Pace will bring together the world’s two largest set-top makers, which together generated 25% of global revenues in the category for all of 2014, according to data from Infonetics Research.

Arris, which acquired Motorola Home in April 2013, finished calendar year 2014 with 14% of overall set-top revenues ($2.7 billion), up 6% from the previous year, while Pace represented 11% of global set-top revenues ($2 billion), according to Infonetics data supplied to Multichannel News. Those numbers outpaced other suppliers in the sector such as Cisco Systems, Samsung, Humax, Technicolor, EchoStar and ADB, among others.

Arris was particularly strong in North America last year, holding 27% of revenue and 23% of unit shipments.

