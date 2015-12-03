Arris-Pace Deal Gets Preliminary Pass From Brazil

Arris Group announced Thursday that Brazil’s competition authority, CADE, has given preliminary approval “without restrictions” to Arris’ proposed $2.1 billion acquisition of U.K.-based set-top and access network vendor Pace plc.

“The clearance is expected to become final on December 19, 2015, following Brazil's mandatory appeals period,” Arris said. “When finalized, the approval in Brazil will complete the merger-control clearances required for the transaction.”

With that regulatory barrier all but passed, Arris now expects the Pace deal to close in “early January 2016.”

