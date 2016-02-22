Arris Laying Off 10% Worldwide

Arris confirmed that it plans to reduce its workforce by about 10% worldwide, or more than 800 employees, a cut-back that comes about seven weeks after Arris completed its $2.1 billion merger with U.K.-based set-top and access network equipment maker Pace Plc.

“We are looking across the entire scope of the ARRIS enterprise to identify areas where we can find cost savings, eliminate redundancies, and increase shareholder value,” an Arris official said, in a statement to Multichannel News. “With this in mind, we have a headcount reduction goal of about 10 percent worldwide. We understand how hard these changes will be for the employees concerned and are committed to helping them through this difficult transition.”

According to one source, Arris operations in areas such as Horsham, Pa., along with Suwanee, Ga.; and former Pace operations in Boca Raton, Fla., as well as some former 2Wire locations (Pace acquired 2Wire in 2010) were included in this reduction, while another said that Arris’ sales organization was among the groups affected.

