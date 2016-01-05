Arris IDs Post-Merger Exec Team

Arris took to the company blog Tuesday to announce the exec team that will lead the company following the completion of its $2.1 billion merger with U.K.-based Pace plc.

Arris confirmed that Bob Stanzione will continue as chairman and CEO of the combined company, along with executive VP and CFO Dave Potts.

Larry Margolis has been tapped to lead the integeration of Arris and Pace as executive VP of corporate and strategy and administration. Larry Robinson and Bruce McClelland, meanwhile, will remain as presidents of their respective business units (McClelland runs the company's networking and cloud unit, and Robinson heads up customer premises equipment).

