Arris Faces Lawsuit Targeting DOCSIS 3.0 Modem

A consumer in California has filed a class action lawsuit against Arris that centers on the SURFboard SB6190, a DOCSIS 3.0 modem with Intel Corp. silicon that has been the subject of complaints about jitter and latency.

The plaintiff, Carlos Reyna, filed the complaint (posted here by DSL Reports) on March 31 in the U.S. District Court's Northern District of California. Reyna, who purchased the model via Amazon last year, alleges that the device “contains a serious defect” and argued that Arris has not announced a recall of the affected model “or otherwise offered to repair or replace it.”

Arris declined to comment on the lawsuit but announced late last year that it was working with Intel on a firmware fix for the SB6190, a D3.0 device that can bond up to 32 downstream channels and eight upstream channels.



