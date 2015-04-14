Arris-Charter J.V. Nabs ActiveVideo for $135 Million

Arris and Charter Communications said they have struck a deal to acquire ActiveVideo, a provider of cloud-based interfaces and apps, for $135 million under a newly formed joint venture.

Under the deal, Arris will own 65% of the J.V. and will serve as the sales channel for ActiveVideo’s CloudTV platform. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. Jeff Miller will continue to lead ActiveVideo as CEO, the companies said.

Charter has been leaning heavily on ActiveVideo for a new cloud-based interface, dubbed Spectrum Guide, that can run on new IP-capable boxes as well as older, QAM-only boxes. Charter aims to implement a similar strategy for systems that it will gain from its proposed acquisition of Bright House.

