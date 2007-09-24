Arris to Buy C-COR

Broadband-technology company Arris Group is buying communications-equipment maker C-COR for $730 million.

The deal will consist of a mix of cash and stock. Each holder of C-COR stock can elect to receive either $13.75 in cash per share or 0.9642 shares of Arris. The $13.75 per share represents a 39% premium over Friday's closing price and a 19% premium over the stock’s 30-day trading average.

Over the past year, the companies together recorded more than $1.2 billion in sales, and the combination would result in the largest pure-play provider of equipment and solutions to the cable industry.