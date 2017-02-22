Arris-Brocade Deal Chatter Heats Up

Arris is close to clinching a $1 billion acquisition of Brocade Communications Systems’ networking equipment business, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Arris, which is scheduled to release Q4 2016 results this afternoon, declined to comment on the report, which stressed that a deal could still crumble.

Reuters reported in January that Arris was in talks to acquire Brocade’s networking equipment business, which could give Arris’ wireless product strategy a big boost as that tech category becomes increasingly important to an Arris customer base that includes Comcast and Charter Communications.

At last month’s Needham Growth Conference, Arris CFO Dave Potts acknowledged that Arris could eye “adjacent markets,” citing wireless among the examples.



