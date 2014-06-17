ARRI Launches Spanish, Portuguese Web Sites

Film equipment manufacturer ARRI has expanded its ARRI.com site with new Spanish- and Portuguese-language versions.

The new sites, which offer technical information on lighting fixtures, digital camera systems, Pro Camera Accessories and other topics, are available at http://www.arri.com/es and http://www.arri.com/br.

"Continuing our commitment to support the television and film industry in Latin America, we have launched the ARRI website in Spanish and Portuguese,” explained Jeffrey A. Reyes, ARRI’s director of sales for Latin America. “This will provide a more dynamic reach on developments, news and technical information for all our products and services."

The vendor also promises that it will be offering more Spanish and Portuguese language content on its social media outlets.