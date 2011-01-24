Arqiva Renews ABS-CBN Distribution Deal

ABS-CBN International has renewed its contract with Arqiva for distribution of its programming in Europe and the U.S. The new five-year deal involves delivering ABS-CBN's eight-channel bouquet of Filipino programming to DTH platforms in Europe and their North American programming to DirecTV in the U.S.

"We have been transmitting ABS-CBN's European bouquet since 2005 and their DIRECTV bouquet since 2006," said Jon Kirchner, EVP, Arqiva Broadcast & Media in a statement. "With this new contract, ABS-CBN continues to entrust us to seamlessly deliver their content into two major international markets."

The ABS-CBN feeds are delivered to Arqiva's Los Angeles Teleport as single multiplexed, encoded streams. The European feed is sent via Arqiva's dedicated fiber network to the London Teleport and uplinked onto Arqiva's AB-3 European DTH capacity.

The North American programming is sent via Arqiva's dedicated fiber link directly to DirecTV's Los Angeles Broadcast Center.