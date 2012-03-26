Arne Rees to Head ESPN Intl. Digital Efforts

As part of an effort to expand the international reach of its digital media operations, ESPN has named Arne Rees as vice president, international digital media.

Reese, who will be based in New York and report to Russell Wolff, executive VP and managing director, ESPN International, will oversee ESPN's international digital growth and work with the company's regional offices.

"Digital properties throughout ESPN's international businesses continue to be a major priority and are key to our future growth," noted Wolff in a statement. "Our efforts online, with mobile devices and our vibrant broadband products all have significant momentum, and we will benefit from Arne's digital, business development, and sports experience moving forward."

Most recently, Rees was VP, assistant to the president, working directly with George Bodenheimer, executive chairman of ESPN, Inc and former president of ESPN Inc. and ABC Sports.

Rees first joined ESPN in 2006 as VP of international development, where he was involved in the development of its international broadband and wireless businesses.

Prior to ESPN, Rees spent five years as head of strategy and business development for the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in Nyon, Switzerland. He has also worked as an investment consultant at UBS Capital and as the director of business development for I-D Media.