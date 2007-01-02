Army Touts Communication System at NATPE

The Army will attend the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) conference January 16-18 in Las Vegas to tout a system that it describes as a “reliable” and “free” way for stations to gain access to military personnel deployed in Iraq and elsewhere.

The effort comes as the military is sustaining daily hits in the war on public opinion, enduring a multitude of shaky uncensored videos shot on cell phones by fighting men and women in Iraq. They have been widely viewed on video sharing Websites like You Tube.

Digital Video & Distribution System (DVIDS) will offer stations access to b-roll, greetings, “sports shout outs” and satellite interviews with military members and commanders, along with access to those stationed stateside, in Japan and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The unit, which has facilitated more than 4,000 satellite interviews and has a 19,500-plus video clip library will conduct live satellite downlinks daily with soldiers in Iraq from its NATPE booth.