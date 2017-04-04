Armstrong: Expect to See a ‘Major Push’ on Yahoo, AOL Brands
AOL CEO Tim Armstrong shed a bit more light on Oath, the new business-facing brand that will encompass Verizon’s mix of consumer digital brands, including AOL, Yahoo, TechCrunch, The Huffington Post, and Tumblr, among others.
Oath won’t be a consumer brand, though Verizon will tout it under a “major marketing campaign” after the company wraps up its pending acquisition of certain pieces of Yahoo.
“This is really a B2B brand that supports our front-facing brands,” Armstrong said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “We’re building the world’s largest portfolio of digital brands, and we wanted something that would be a B-to-B name that would connect to all the brands.”
He likened the approach to the branding that one might see on a hat. “Huffington Post or TechCrunch or Yahoo Sports might be on the front, Oath would be on the side.”
